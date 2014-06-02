Evolva Pursues New Route To Resveratrol

Swiss synthetic biology firm Evolva says it has begun commercial production of resveratrol via yeast fermentation. Resveratrol, a natural product famously present in red wine, is thought by some researchers to have antiaging effects. Most resveratrol products on the market are low-purity extracts of Japanese knotweed that are made in China, the company says. Resveratrol can also be made synthetically. Evolva is also commercializing fermentation routes for stevia, vanillin, and saffron.
