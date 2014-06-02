Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Lawmakers Want FDA To Act On Sunscreens

by Britt E. Erickson
June 2, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Senators have added a provision to FDA’s fiscal 2015 funding bill (S. 2389) that would direct the agency to finalize a 2011 proposed rule on sunscreen labels. It would also order FDA to issue regulations related to testing and labeling of sunscreen sprays. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved the bill on May 22. FDA’s proposed rule would require sunscreens that claim to have ﻿sun protection factor (SPF) values higher than 50 to be labeled as 50+. The agency says there is insufficient evidence to show that SPF values higher than 50 provide more protection than sunscreens with SPF 50. FDA says it has requested additional safety and efficacy data from manufacturers of spray sunscreens. The agency is evaluating whether spray sunscreens present health concerns if they are inhaled.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE