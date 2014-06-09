Linde, BASF Link For Butadiene Technology

Linde and BASF have agreed to codevelop and license a technology for making butadiene from butane via butenes. BASF has already developed the process technology, catalysts, and extraction technology. Linde, an industrial gases firm, will optimize and commercialize the process. The partners hope that their initiative will provide chemical makers with an on-purpose route to butadiene. Most butadiene is generated as a coproduct of cracking naphtha in ethylene facilities, but the shift to lighter cracker feedstocks has reduced coproduct output.
