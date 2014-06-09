Perstorp Buys Units From Slovakian Firm

Perstorp will acquire pentaerythritol and calcium formate businesses from the Slovakian chemical firm Chemko. The deal includes technology but excludes Chemko’s plant in Strážske, Slovakia. Financial terms were not disclosed. Perstorp is making the acquisition with the aim of stepping up its polyol capacity. Pentaerythritol, a polyol, is used in a range of applications including alkyd resins, synthetic lubricants, and varnishes. Calcium formate, a by-product of making polyols, is used as an accelerant for setting concrete and in other applications.
