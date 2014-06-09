Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Sequence Of Events

Technology: Roche acquires Genia, repositioning itself in the next-generation sequencing race

by Ann M. Thayer
June 9, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Roche
A Roche scientist performs a gene-sequencing experiment with an instrument made by 454 Life Sciences.
Roche scientist performs a gene sequencing experiment on a Genome Sequencer FLX.
Credit: Roche
A Roche scientist performs a gene-sequencing experiment with an instrument made by 454 Life Sciences.

Roche has acquired Genia Technologies, a privately held gene-sequencing company based in Mountain View, Calif. The Swiss drug and diagnostics company is looking to bolster its standing in the next-generation sequencing field after recent setbacks.

Roche sees its purchase as a step toward introducing “a potentially disruptive technology to the market,” says Roland Diggelmann, chief operating officer of Roche Diagnostics. To do so, Roche is willing to pay Genia’s shareholders $125 million in cash and up to $225 million in milestone payments.

Founded in 2009, Genia is developing a semiconductor-based system using nanopore technology for massively parallel, single-molecule DNA sequencing. Much of the core technology came from work with professors Jingyue Ju at Columbia University and George Church at Harvard University.

Genia’s approach uses an assembly of protein pores in a lipid bilayer. Single nucleotides are identified through base-specific tags that are cleaved from the sequence and detected electrically as they pass through the pores. The method allows for real-time analysis without the need for complex sample preparation or optical detection, the firm says.

If it launches its first product this year as hoped, Genia will compete with Illumina, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, and others. According to a recent survey by Mizuho Securities USA , users are predominantly buying Illumina’s optical systems but see Oxford’s electronic nanopore technology as having a greater impact on the field. In January, Illumina introduced a system that broke the fabled $1,000 cost barrier for genome sequencing. Genia, however, believes its sequencer can make “the $100 genome a reality.”

If that goal is realized, it will be quite a boost for Roche, which sought to acquire Illumina for $6.8 billion in early 2012. But Roche was turned down and about a year later retrenched, dissolving some sequencing operations. It returned a semiconductor-based sequencing project to England’s DNA Electronics and ended a nanopore-based sequencing partnership with IBM.

By late 2013, Roche also decided to wind down operations at 454 Life Sciences, a next-generation sequencing firm it had acquired in 2007 for about $160 million. Roche will now integrate Genia into its remaining gene-sequencing business.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Illumina to pay $8 billion to bring Grail back into fold
Illumina cuts stake in Grail, strikes deals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Next-Gen Sequencing Is A Numbers Game

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE