248th ACS National Meeting

“Chemistry & Global Stewardship” will be the theme in San Francisco this August. Among symposia centered around that idea, the American Chemical Society Division of Environmental Chemistry will celebrate “100 Years of Scientific Contribution for a Safer & Sustainable Environment.” Other symposia will focus on reaching beyond the scientific community, such as “Communicating to the Public & the Role of Social Media” and “Global Stewardship by Increasing Climate Science Literacy.”
ACS President Tom Barton will host 29 technical divisions and nine committees in original programming over 1,013 half-day oral sessions and 168 poster sessions, including Sci-Mix. More than 7,400 papers will be presented, and nearly 4,400 poster presentations will take place at the meeting.
In concert with the meeting theme, Barton will sponsor two presidential symposia. On Monday, Aug. 11, “ ‘Fracking’—Where Are We & Where Are We Going” will probe the science behind this suddenly central energy extraction technology—and its environmental implications. On Tuesday, Aug. 12, “Photocatalytic Conversion of Water to Hydrogen & Oxygen,” coorganized with Daniel G. Nocera of Harvard University, will explore the state of the art in solar-energy conversion.
Many education-focused programs for high school teachers, undergraduate and graduate students, postdocs, and chemical professionals will be offered. A range of professional development courses will be available; ACS Professional Education Short Courses have a separate registration and fee. For job seekers and employers, the career fair will provide opportunities for interviews (both on-site and online), one-on-one career assistance, and career-related workshops.
The exposition will feature more than 250 companies showcasing services, instruments, books, lab equipment, and much more in booths that number more than 350.
To download a pdf of the preliminary program for the fall 2014 ACS national meeting in San Francisco, Aug. 10–14, visit http://cenm.ag/sf2014 (C&EN, June 16, pages 37–75). For more information about the conference, contact the meetings department, nationalmeetings@acs.org.
