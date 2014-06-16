Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Immune System Enlisted For Antibacterial Therapy

Researchers coax bacteria to display antigen-containing D-amino acids in their cell walls, making them targets for an immune response

by Journal News and Community
June 16, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

When scientists feed bacteria antigen-containing d-amino acids, the microbes incorporate the molecules into their cell walls, making them targets for immune cells. Marcos M. Pires and his colleagues of Lehigh University report that this development is a first step toward a new antibacterial strategy that doesn’t kill pathogenic bacteria directly but recruits the immune system to do the dirty work (ACS Chem. Biol. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/cb5002685). The strategy takes advantage of the ability of some microbial enzymes to grab d-amino acids from the environment and incorporate them into the peptidoglycans of the bacterial cell wall. The researchers synthesized d-lysine attached to the antigen 2,4-dinitrophenyl (DNP), which is recognized by antibodies that occur naturally in most people. To test the approach, the researchers added macrophages to a culture containing the lysine-DNP conjugate, a DNP antibody, and fluorescently labeled Bacillus subtilis. The macrophages glowed twice as bright as those in cultures without the d-amino acid, indicating that the macrophages were more likely to engulf bacteria that incorporated the conjugate into their peptidoglycans. Daniel B. Kearns of Indiana University, Bloomington, thinks the idea is clever but says a drawback is that it might also target friendly bacteria in the body. He also wonders whether the effect would be potent enough to conquer a bacterial infection.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE