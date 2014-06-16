Synthetic Biologics has joined with French biotech firm Enterome Bioscience to test β-lactam antibiotics in the presence of Synthetic Biologics’ drug candidate SYN-004 for the treatment of Clostridium difficile, a hard-to-treat bacterium that can infect the human gut, causing colitis (see page 9). The firms plan to begin testing the combination in a Phase I trial on 100 patients beginning next month. Separately, Glasgow, Scotland-based MGB Biopharma has been awarded $2.2 million from the Technology Strategy Board, a U.K. government agency, to fund Phase I trials for MGB-BP-3, its drug candidate for treating C. difficile. MGB plans to begin trials by early 2015.
