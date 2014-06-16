Umicore Slates Catalysts In Poland

Precious-metal specialist Umicore plans to invest about $65 million to build an automotive emissions catalysts plant in Nowa Ruda, Poland. The firm will create 80 new positions to run the facility, which will be its first in Poland. Construction is due to start next month with completion slated for early 2016. The recent introduction of tighter emissions standards across the European Union is set to boost demand for auto catalysts, Umicore says.
