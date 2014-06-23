Not The Anopheles

A This Week Online summary announced a new spectroscopic method for detecting malarial parasites (C&EN, April 21, page 4). Let’s hope the instrument is more accurate than the accompanying photograph. When the female Anopheles mosquito is feeding, the abdomen and the proboscis form a straight line, according to the “Oxford Textbook of Medicine.” These structures seem to be at a right angle in the picture. This mosquito, probably a Culex, does not spread malaria.
Leslie M. Klevay
Grand Forks, N.D.
