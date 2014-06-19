Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Chemistry Olympiad Team Set

ACS News: U.S. students will head to Vietnam to compete in international competition

by Linda Wang
June 19, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Four U.S. high school students are headed to Vietnam to represent the U.S. in the 46th International Chemistry Olympiad, to be held July 20–29 in Hanoi. The four-member team was chosen on June 17 at the conclusion of an intensive two-week study camp sponsored by the American Chemical Society and held at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Melissa Barranger-Mathys
Li (from left), Wang, Kao, and Chen will be representing the U.S. in Vietnam.
Photo of Stephen Li (from left), Derek Wang, Robert Kao, and Andrew Chen were selected to compete in the 46th International Chemistry Olympiad in Vietnam.
Credit: Melissa Barranger-Mathys
Li (from left), Wang, Kao, and Chen will be representing the U.S. in Vietnam.

The team consists of Andrew Chen of West Windsor Plainsboro High School South, in New Jersey; Robert Kao of Edwin O. Smith High School, in Storrs, Conn.; Stephen Li of Troy High School, in Michigan; and Derek Wang of North Allegheny Senior High School, in Wexford, Pa. The alternates are Sooraj­nath Boominathan of Oklahoma School of Science & Mathematics, in Oklahoma City, and David Wang of Monta Vista High School, in Cupertino, Calif.

“Our team is extremely strong,” says mentor Melissa Barranger-Mathys, a chemistry professor at Ursuline College, in Ohio. “We have a great group of thinkers, and they can reason through any challenging problem.”

“I’m really humbled that I got chosen for the travel team,” Wang says. “I’m going to do my best to get a gold medal for the U.S., but I’m also really excited to meet young chemists from around the world.”

“I’m really proud of myself,” says Kao, who notes that he became hooked on learning chemistry in fourth grade after picking up a chemistry book at his local library and realizing that he understood the material.

Li says that he’s in disbelief that he made the team. “I’ve wanted to make it for so long,” he says. But he knows there’s still much work ahead that comes with a great deal of responsibility. “You’re representing not just yourself or your school, but your country.”

The team is confident they will prove themselves. “Our biggest strength is that we can work together, and we can help each other,” Chen says. “For the past couple of weeks, we’ve been working against each other, but at a moment’s notice, we can turn that around and we can be teammates rather than competitors.”­

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US team selected for 2022 Chemistry Olympiad
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. team heads to International Chemistry Olympiad﻿﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry Olympiad Team Chosen

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE