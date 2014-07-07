… Plans Split Into Independent Units

Evonik Industries plans to convert its three chemical divisions—specialty materials, resource efficiency, and consumer health and nutrition—into independent legal entities. The move will provide the businesses with greater entrepreneurial independence, position them closer to their markets and customers, and bring improvements in efficiency, the German company says. At a later date, Evonik also plans to make its site services business into an independent company.
