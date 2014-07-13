Advertisement

Environment

248th ACS National Meeting

San Francisco, Aug. 10–14

by Craig Bettenhausen
July 13, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 28
A photo of San Francisco with the Golden Gate Bridge in the foreground.
Credit: Shutterstock

“Chemistry & Global Stewardship” will be the theme in San Francisco this August. Among symposia centered around that idea, the American Chemical Society Division of Environmental Chemistry will celebrate “100 Years of Scientific Contribution for a Safer & Sustainable Environment.” Other symposia will focus on reaching beyond the scientific community, such as “Communicating to the Public & the Role of Social Media” and “Global Stewardship by Increasing Climate Science Literacy.”

ACS President Tom Barton will host 29 technical divisions and nine committees in original programming over 1,013 half-day oral sessions and 168 poster sessions, including Sci-Mix. More than 7,400 papers will be presented, and nearly 4,400 poster presentations will take place at the meeting.

In concert with the meeting theme, Barton will sponsor two presidential symposia. On Monday, Aug. 11, “ ‘Hydraulic Fracturing’—Where Are We & Where Are We Going” will probe the science behind this suddenly central energy extraction technology—and its environmental implications. On Tuesday, Aug. 12, “Photocatalytic Conversion of Water to Hydrogen & Oxygen,” coorganized with Daniel G. Nocera of Harvard University, will explore the state of the art in solar energy conversion.

Many education-focused programs for high school teachers, undergraduate and graduate students, postdocs, and chemical professionals will be offered. A range of professional development courses will be available; ACS Professional Education Short Courses have a separate registration and fee. For job seekers and employers, the career fair will provide opportunities for interviews (both on-site and online), one-on-one career assistance, and career-related workshops.

The exposition will feature more than 250 companies showcasing services, instruments, books, lab equipment, and much more in booths that number more than 350.

MEETING INFO ON THE WEB

www.acs.org/sanfran2014

To download a pdf of the final program for the fall 2014 ACS national meeting in San Francisco on Aug. 10–14, visit http://cenm.ag/fall14fp (C&EN, July 14, pages 53–76). For more information about the conference, contact meetings.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

