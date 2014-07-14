Evonik Gets Going On Silanes R&D Lab

Evonik Industries has broken ground on a 38,000-sq-ft silanes R&D center in Rheinfelden, Germany. Due to open at the start of 2016, the lab will house 70 researchers and cost double-digit millions of dollars. It will replace existing silanes research and application development facilities at the site. “The silanes we are researching into here make chips in smartphones faster and more efficient, protect buildings from corrosion and dirt, and enable fuel-saving tires or longer-lasting paints,” says Peter Dettelmann, head of the Rheinfelden site.
