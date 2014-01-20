Vergnano To Lead DuPont Spin-off

DuPont has designated industry veteran Mark P. Vergnano, 55, as the future CEO of its performance chemicals unit, a business with annual sales of more than $7 billion that DuPont plans to spin off in 2015. Vergnano currently is executive vice president of DuPont and oversees the unit. He has been with DuPont for 33 years. Boo Ching Chong and Thierry F. J. Vanlancker, respectively, will continue to lead the titanium dioxide and fluorochemical businesses within performance chemicals.
