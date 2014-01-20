Advertisement

Environment

Water-Quality Goals Not Met

by Britt E. Erickson
January 20, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 3
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Congressional investigators are recommending stricter control of runoff.
Photo of water running into a storm drain.
Credit: Shutterstock
Congressional investigators are recommending stricter control of runoff.

Congress should consider revising the Clean Water Act to address nonpoint sources of pollution, such as runoff from farms and urban areas, a report by the Government Accountability Office concludes. The report also recommends that EPA issue new regulations requiring landowners to reduce nonpoint sources of pollution. Currently, such pollution is addressed through voluntary efforts. GAO, the investigative arm of Congress, found that water-quality targets for point source pollution, such as discharges from factories, were met 83% of the time, but targets for nonpoint source pollution were achieved only 20% of the time. More than 40 years after passage of the modern Clean Water Act, many U.S. waters remain impaired, the report states.

