Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

One Helix’s Position May Determine Cell Signal Transmission

Computer simulations explain G-protein-coupled receptor’s signaling selectivity

by Carmen Drahl
August 4, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A tiny distance makes a big difference in how the signaling proteins known as G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) transmit messages, according to molecular dynamics simulations (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ja5055109). When biomolecules or drugs outside a cell bind membrane-spanning GPCRs, the proteins can activate any of several signaling partners inside the cell. Drugmakers want to activate the various partners at will. Wondering what drives partner selection, a team led by Peter W. Hildebrand of Berlin’s Charité University Hospital simulated the motions of the β2 adrenergic receptor, a GPCR, embedded in a lipid membrane. They included one of two peptides in the computational mix. Each peptide represented the portion of a G protein-signaling partner that contacts the GPCR. The team concludes that the GPCR’s sixth of seven transmembrane helices can orient itself in at least two stable positions, roughly 5 Å apart from one another. The bulkier of the two G protein peptides stabilizes the helix’s more open position, and the slimmer peptide stabilizes a more closed helix configuration. This corroborates what other teams observe in X-ray crystal structures and spectroscopic studies, the authors note.

[+]Enlarge
G protein-coupled receptors’ sixth helix (purple) can tilt to different extents, and different binding partners (yellow and black) exploit the differing amounts of space.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Macrocycle folds up like a protein
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Macrocycle folds up like a protein
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Insulin falls apart without water

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE