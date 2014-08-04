Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Pipette Manipulates Single Cells

Low-cost handheld device quickly isolates and delivers single-cell droplets

by Laura Howes
August 4, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

A simple pipette makes easy work of isolating individual cells and dispensing them in nanoliter droplets for analysis, according to a study describing the new device (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ja5053279). Isolating and analyzing individual cells, such as cancer cells and stem cells, enables researchers to home in on a cell’s unique genetic traits, drug response, and other characteristics that may differ from averaged values obtained from a cell population. Conventional single-cell isolation methods, including micromanipulation and fluorescence-activated cell sorting, can be time-consuming, complex, and costly. So Lidong Qin of Houston Methodist Research Institute and coworkers devised a simple low-cost pipetting system. The device features a photolithographically fabricated tip, a micrometer-sized hook, and two channels maintained at different pressures. The team uses one channel to draw a cell suspension into the tip where a single cell is captured by the hook. Then they use the pressure difference to wash away uncaptured cells. In a final step, the team delivers a droplet containing the captured cell to standard well plates or other containers. The entire procedure can be completed in 10 seconds, the team notes.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Device Captures Individual Cancer Cells For Genome Analysis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Pipette Picks Up Single Cells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Single Molecules Imaged In Living Mammalian Cell Nuclei

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE