Former Innospec Executives Jailed

The U.K. has jailed three former Innospec executives and handed another a suspended sentence for bribing Indonesian officials in exchange for permitting the use of tetraethyl lead in gasoline. One former CEO, Dennis Kerrison, was sentenced to four years and another former CEO, Paul Jennings, was sentenced to two years. Miltiades Papachristos, a former sales director, was sentenced to 18 months; former sales and marketing director David Turner received a 16-month suspended sentence. The executives paid Indonesian officials $6.3 million between 2002 and 2008 to allow use of tetraethyl lead, which is banned in most countries because of its neurotoxic effects.
