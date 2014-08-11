Illumina To Sequence 100,000 U.K. Genomes

The U.K. government has partnered with Illumina, a gene-sequencing technology firm, in a four-year project to decode 100,000 human genomes. The goal of the project, which the U.K. calls the biggest of its kind, is to advance genetic research in cancer and rare diseases. Illumina will provide infrastructure and expertise. The U.K. government will put more than $200 million into the project, with Illumina investing $270 million and the Wellcome Trust investing $45 million. The U.K. has already secured its first 1,000 volunteers from the public.
