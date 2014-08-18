Borealis Buys Out DuPont In Venture

Borealis has agreed to acquire from DuPont the 67% it doesn’t already own in their Speciality Polymers Antwerp joint venture. The venture supplies ethylene vinyl acetate and acrylate polymers and films for packaging from a 125,000-metric-ton-per-year facility near Antwerp, Belgium. The two firms set up the venture in 2000. “The acquisition of the full ownership of Speciality Polymers Antwerp is in line with our strategy to grow our polyolefin business in specific market areas,” says Mark Garrett, CEO of Borealis.
