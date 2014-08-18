States Seek Tougher Rules On E-cigarettes

FDA’s proposed regulations on electronic cigarettes are a step in the right direction, but they don’t go far enough, say 29 state attorneys general in an Aug. 8 letter to the agency. The attorneys general are urging FDA to prohibit the sale of e-cigarette flavorings, such as vanilla, cherry, and chocolate chip cookie dough, which appeal to children. They also say e-cigarettes and traditional cigarettes should be subject to the same rules. Traditional cigarettes can’t be advertised on television, nor can they be sold in vending machines. They can, however, be sold online. The attorneys general are also urging FDA to ban online sales of all cigarettes, including e-cigarettes.
