German Firms Spend $14.5 Billion On R&D

German chemical companies collectively spent almost $14.5 billion on R&D in 2013, an increase of 8% over the previous year, says VCI, Germany’s main chemical industry association. Nearly 44,500 chemical company employees conducted research to develop new products and processes, a rise of almost 5% over 2012. VCI wants even greater focus on innovation in Germany, though, and has called on German politicians to introduce incentives for research and to create a “national platform for energy research” focused on alternative energy.
