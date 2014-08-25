Recipharm To Buy Italian Corvette

The Swedish pharmaceutical services firm Recipharm has agreed to acquire Milan-based Corvette Pharmaceutical Services from Group LBO Italia Investmenti, an Italian private equity group, for $160 million. Corvette, which has 250 employees, makes active pharmaceutical ingredients and provides a range of services for the drug industry. It generated sales in 2013 of $79.5 million. Recipharm says the acquisition will provide new customers, new technologies, and production capabilities from Corvette’s three plants near Milan.
