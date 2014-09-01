Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

New Painkiller On The Block

Compound that boosts an enzyme’s activity also increases inflammatory pain tolerance in mice

by Lauren K. Wolf
September 1, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Although morphine and aspirin are effective at dulling pain, they come with consequences. For instance, morphine can be addictive. And aspirin can cause gastrointestinal bleeding. Searching for painkillers without these side effects, a research team led by Daria Mochly-Rosen of Stanford University School of Medicine has hit upon one compound, called Alda-1, that might fit the bill (Sci. Transl. Med. 2014, DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.3009539). Alda-1 enhances the activity of aldehyde dehydrogenase-2, an enzyme whose job it is to break down potentially harmful aldehydes in the body into innocuous acids. The researchers genetically engineered mice to produce a defective version of the enzyme and then injected the rodents’ paws with inflammatory chemicals. Not only did the paws accumulate aldehydes such as 4-hydroxynonenal, but the mice also exhibited a lower tolerance to pain. When the team gave Alda-1 to these mice and to normal mice, both sets displayed an increased pain threshold. All the animals benefited from Alda-1, Mochly-Rosen says, because the compound fixes the aldehyde dehydrogenase-2 defect in the engineered mice and boosts the enzyme’s activity in normal mice. The team will next study whether Alda-1 is effective against types of pain other than acute inflammation.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Revamping a brain cancer drug
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chili pepper compound made to self-destruct
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Small molecules shield mice against hearing loss

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE