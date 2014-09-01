Nine Chemicals Added To High-Concern List

The European Commission has added nine chemicals to its list of substances of very high concern under the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation & Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) regulation. After a specific date, which varies depending on the chemical, these substances cannot be used or imported into the European Union without authorization from the European Chemicals Agency. The regulation was published in late August, following recommendations the agency made last year. The nine chemicals are either carcinogenic or toxic for reproduction. They are the wood preservative and biocide arsenic acid; the solvent bis(2-methoxyethyl) ether, also known as diglyme; the solvent 1,2-dichloroethane; oligomeric reaction products formed with formaldehyde and aniline; the curing agent 2,2´-dichloro-4,4´-methylenedianiline used in the manufacture of polyurethane; and four chromium(VI) compounds—dichromium tris(chromate), strontium chromate, potassium hydroxyoctaoxodizincatedichromate, and pentazinc chromate octahydroxide. The use of 1,2-dichloroethane as an intermediate in the manufacture of polyvinyl chloride can continue without authorization, the commission said.