Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Nine Chemicals Added To High-Concern List

by Britt E. Erickson
September 1, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The European Commission has added nine chemicals to its list of substances of very high concern under the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation & Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) regulation. After a specific date, which varies depending on the chemical, these substances cannot be used or imported into the European Union without authorization from the European Chemicals Agency. The regulation was published in late August, following recommendations the agency made last year. The nine chemicals are either carcinogenic or toxic for reproduction. They are the wood preservative and biocide arsenic acid; the solvent bis(2-methoxyethyl) ether, also known as diglyme; the solvent 1,2-dichloroethane; oligomeric reaction products formed with formaldehyde and aniline; the curing agent 2,2´-dichloro-4,4´-methylenedianiline used in the manufacture of polyurethane; and four chromium(VI) compounds—dichromium tris(chromate), strontium chromate, potassium hydroxyoctaoxodizincatedichromate, and pentazinc chromate octahydroxide. The use of 1,2-dichloroethane as an intermediate in the manufacture of polyvinyl chloride can continue without authorization, the commission said.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE