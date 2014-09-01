Vitamin C In, BPA Out For Receipts

A new cash-register-receipt paper from specialty papermaker Appvion uses vitamin C instead of bisphenol A as the enabling chemical for thermal printing. BPA was dropped from many food storage and packaging products over concerns it might disrupt hormone signals, but BPA and related compounds are still commonly used to print receipts. Appvion says its Alpha Free thermal paper is 10–20% more expensive than conventional thermal paper, but prices will drop with economies of scale.
