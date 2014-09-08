Twenty-Two Chemicals Suggested For Phaseout

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) is proposing to add 22 substances of “very high concern” to the list of hazardous chemicals subject to authorization under the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation & Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) regulation. Addition to the list would mean that use of the substances in the EU would be banned unless specific permissions for continued use are given by ECHA. The chemicals under consideration include two coal tar substances: anthracene oil and coal tar pitch derived at high temperature; seven lead substances: lead tetroxide, lead oxide, tetralead trioxide sulfate, pentalead tetraoxide sulfate, silicic acid lead salt, pyrochlore (antimony lead yellow), and acetic acid lead salt (basic); four boron substances: boric acid, disodium tetraborate (anhydrous), diboron trioxide, and tetraboron disodium heptaoxide (hydrate); seven phthalates or phthalate mixtures: diisopentylphthalate, 1,2-benzenedicarboxylic acid (di-C6–8-branched alkyl esters, C7-rich), 1,2-benzenedicarboxylic acid (di-C7–11-branched and linear alkyl esters), 1,2-benzenedicarboxylic acid (dipentylester, branched and linear), bis(2-methoxyethyl) phthalate, N-pentyl-isopentylphthalate, and dipentyl phthalate; ethoxylated 4-nonylphenol; and 1-bromopropane. Comments on the proposal are due by Nov. 30.
