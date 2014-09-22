EPA, DuPont Settle Over Tree Deaths

DuPont has agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that the company failed to report to EPA studies showing that the herbicide Imprelis can have adverse effects on trees. The product is intended to control weeds, such as dandelions, clover, and thistle—not trees. EPA claims that DuPont failed to submit 18 reports of adverse effects on trees and sold the herbicide from 2010 to 2011 with labels that did not adequately protect trees. EPA began receiving complaints in June 2011 from state agencies regarding trees damaged by Imprelis. Two months later, DuPont voluntarily recalled the herbicide and EPA banned it. Subsequently, DuPont submitted more than 7,000 reports to EPA of damage to trees associated with the use of Imprelis.
