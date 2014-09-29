Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Contest Held For Salmonella Detection

by Britt E. Erickson
September 29, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

FDA plans to award $20,000 to up to five finalists who submit novel ideas for detecting Salmonella in fresh fruits and vegetables. The technique must be able to detect Salmonella in produce. But FDA is encouraging researchers to submit concepts for detecting Salmonella plus other microbes that cause food-borne illness in produce or for detecting Salmonella in produce and other foods. The techniques should be faster than current methods for detecting Salmonella in produce and have the ability to identify the bacterium’s subtypes. FDA is particularly interested in methods that eliminate sample preparation or sample enrichment. The agency plans to spend a total of $500,000 on the challenge. Experts from FDA, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and the Department of Agriculture will select the finalists, who will then have the opportunity to work with FDA experts to refine their concepts. Finalists will present their concepts in March 2015. Judges will then choose a winner or winners, who will receive the remainder of the prize money. Entries are due by Nov. 9.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US FDA adjusts course on validating COVID-19 antibody tests
Green Chemistry Awards Critiqued
Pesticides On Foods Below Legal Limits

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE