BASF Makes Cuts In Paper Chemicals

BASF plans to improve the competitiveness of its paper chemicals business by shutting down European latex plants with a combined annual capacity of 120,000 metric tons and cutting 250 jobs globally by 2016. The firm is also “evaluating strategic options” for its alkyl ketene dimer business in Europe and North America. Meanwhile, BASF plans to expand its line of sustainable products for paper manufacturers. The changes will put the paper chemicals business on course for “significantly improved profitability,” the firm says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter