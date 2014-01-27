Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Debate Heats Up Over Food Labeling

by Britt E. Erickson
January 27, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A coalition of more than 200 organic food producers, food safety groups, and environmental organizations is urging President Barack Obama to require the labeling of food that contains genetically modified ingredients. In a Jan. 16 letter to the President, the coalition points out that FDA has the authority to require companies to disclose genetically modified ingredients and “a duty to act when the absence of labeling would leave consumers confused about the food they buy.” The groups argue that after more than a decade of companies voluntarily labeling genetically modified foods, “consumers are more confused than ever.” More than 20 states are currently considering bills to require the labeling of genetically modified foods, and two states have already passed such laws, the coalition notes. Meanwhile, the Grocery Manufacturers Association, which represents much of the food industry, says it will push FDA to allow genetically modified foods to be labeled “natural.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Goodbye GMO, hello BE or bioengineered
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Controversy continues over labeling genetically modified food
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. prepares for national food labeling standard

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE