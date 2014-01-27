Debate Heats Up Over Food Labeling

A coalition of more than 200 organic food producers, food safety groups, and environmental organizations is urging President Barack Obama to require the labeling of food that contains genetically modified ingredients. In a Jan. 16 letter to the President, the coalition points out that FDA has the authority to require companies to disclose genetically modified ingredients and “a duty to act when the absence of labeling would leave consumers confused about the food they buy.” The groups argue that after more than a decade of companies voluntarily labeling genetically modified foods, “consumers are more confused than ever.” More than 20 states are currently considering bills to require the labeling of genetically modified foods, and two states have already passed such laws, the coalition notes. Meanwhile, the Grocery Manufacturers Association, which represents much of the food industry, says it will push FDA to allow genetically modified foods to be labeled “natural.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter