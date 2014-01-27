Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Fairy Rings Share Magical Chemistry

Chemists find that purine natural products produced by fungi as plant growth regulators are also produced by grasses such as rice

by Stephen K. Ritter
January 27, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

For centuries, people around the world have been mystified by the formation of circles or arcs of accelerated plant growth in woodlands and grassy fields. The rings sometimes erupt with mushrooms, adding to the intrigue. Myth and superstition led these geometric patterns of plant growth to be called fairy rings. In 2010, a research team led by Hirokazu Kawagishi of Shizuoka University, in Japan, discovered that the “fairy” is the plant-growth regulator 2-azahypoxanthine (AHX), one of several purine-based natural products made by fungi. The researchers determined how AHX is produced from 5-aminoimidazole-4-carboxamide (AICA)—a compound in the purine metabolic pathway in animals, plants, and microorganisms—and began figuring out the complete biosynthesis pathway of the compounds in hopes of finding a practical use of the plant hormones in agriculture. Kawagishi’s team has now reported the discovery of an additional AHX metabolite, 2-aza-8-oxohypoxanthine (AOH), which is produced from AHX by the enzyme xanthine oxidase. And after detecting AHX and AOH in plants such as rice, the researchers have uncovered that the plants themselves actually biosynthesize the compounds (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2014, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201308109). Kawagishi is now leading an effort to isolate key enzymes in the purine biosynthetic pathways as models for new agrochemicals or for engineering genetically modified plants.

Photo of a fairy ring in Australia. Structures show AICA, AHX, and AOH.
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
A fruiting fairy ring on a suburban lawn is the result of a set of natural products that regulate plant growth, including AHX and AOH.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Root chemicals help plant shape soil microbiome
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Charmed fairy chemical derivatives may work on the farm
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Periwinkle gives up its cancer-busting secrets

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE