Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Nanopore Technology Branches Out To Detect Protein Phosphorylation Patterns

DNA sequencing technique has potential applications in studying proteins and for disease diagnostics

by Carmen Drahl
January 27, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Leon Harrington
A nanopore made from the toxin protein α-hemolysin (gray) examines various phosphorylation patterns (red and white balls) of proteins (blue). A DNA strand (orange) helps thread the protein into the pore.
Model shows a nanopore made from the toxin protein a-hemolysin (gray) detects phosphorylation patterns (red and white balls) of proteins (blue). A DNA strand (orange) helps thread the protein into the pore.
Credit: Courtesy of Leon Harrington
A nanopore made from the toxin protein α-hemolysin (gray) examines various phosphorylation patterns (red and white balls) of proteins (blue). A DNA strand (orange) helps thread the protein into the pore.

Strawlike proteins embedded into lipid membranes—known as nanopores—are already invaluable in genomics research. Scientists can sequence DNA by analyzing subtle differences in ionic current that occur as nucleotides thread through the nanopore and partially block ion flow. By applying nanopore technology to proteomics, a research team is now able to detect phosphorylation patterns on proteins that regulate protein activity (Nat. Biotechnol. 2014, DOI: 10.1038/nbt.2799). To coax a protein “camel” through the “eye” of a nanopore needle, Christian B. Rosen, David Rodriguez-Larrea, and Hagan Bayley of the University of Oxford added a short DNA sequence to the C-terminus of the protein thioredoxin. Their technique distinguished whether thioredoxin was phosphorylated in one of two positions, in both positions, or in neither position. The nanopores can determine populations of phosphorylation patterns in hundreds of individual copies of a protein, which is useful information in cancer diagnostic research, although the method currently detects phosphorylation only near the ends of proteins. Other teams have used motor proteins to feed an entire protein through a nanopore, a method Bayley’s group hopes to adapt to overcome the detection limitation. The technology has been patented and licensed to Oxford Nanopore Technologies, a company Bayley founded.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanoneedles help locate methylated mRNA in living cells
Nanopores Sequence Bacterial Genome
Nanopores Analyze RNA-Drug Complexes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE