Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA Acting On Nonylphenols

by Britt E. Erickson
October 6, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EPA is taking steps to regulate nonylphenols and nonylphenol ethoxylates, which are made from and break down into nonylphenols. Nonylphenol ethoxylates are nonionic surfactants used in products such as detergents, personal care products, paints, and pesticides. EPA says it is acting because nonylphenols, which have estrogenic activity at low concentrations, are highly toxic to aquatic organisms. Under a rule EPA finalized last week, U.S. facilities must report annually how much of certain nonylphenols they release to the air, water, and landfills. The rule adds nonylphenols as a category to the Toxics Release Inventory program. Facilities must begin reporting their releases of these chemicals for 2015, with forms due by mid-2016. In a separate action, the agency proposed requiring manufacturers to notify EPA at least 90 days before using any of 11 nonylphenol ethoxylates or two nonylphenols for any new use, or, for two other nonylphenols, for uses other than as a chemical intermediate or as an epoxy cure catalyst. Under that Toxic Substances Control Act proposal, EPA would review each notice and could possibly restrict a new use.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE