Merck Teams With U.K. Cancer Researchers

Merck Serono and two London-based charitable organizations, the Institute of Cancer Research and the Wellcome Trust, are joining to identify chemical compounds for the treatment of various cancers. The collaboration will build on independent research programs at Merck and ICR to identify inhibitors of tankyrase, an enzyme of the poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase family. The collaboration will be funded jointly by Merck and the Wellcome Trust. At the end of the collaboration, Merck will take over responsibility for selected clinical development candidates.
