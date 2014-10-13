Advertisement

Environment

‘Natural’ Foods May Be Transgenic

by Britt E. Erickson
October 13, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 41
An analysis of breakfast cereals, chips, soy infant formulas, and other popular packaged foods by Consumer Reports magazine has revealed genetically modified ingredients in many products, including several that are labeled as “natural.” Some products that claim to be free of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) also turned out to contain the controversial ingredients, the analysis found. The investigation comes as some consumers and advocacy groups are ramping up calls for labeling foods that contain GMOs. “Federal law already requires labeling that lets consumers know whether foods have been previously frozen, made from concentrate, pasteurized, or irradiated, and we believe the label should also say if food is genetically engineered,” says Jean Halloran, director of food policy initiatives at Consumers Union, the policy arm of Consumer Reports. At least 64 countries currently require manufacturers to label foods that contain GMOs, but the U.S. is not one of them. Because of the lack of a federal requirement, many states have introduced bills that would require labeling GMO food at the state level. This year, Vermont became the first to enact such a law.

