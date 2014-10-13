Versalis Eyes Ethane For French Cracker

Versalis CEO Daniele Ferrari disclosed at the European Petrochemical Association conference in Vienna last week that his firm will proceed with a project to upgrade its naphtha cracker in Dunkirk, France, so that it can also consume ethane. The Italian firm plans to import low-cost ethane from the U.S. The conversion is set to be completed in 2016 at a cost of between $130 million and $190 million. Versalis’s move follows initiatives by Borealis, Ineos, and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. to import U.S. ethane as feedstock for their European crackers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter