DSM Mulls Sale Of Polymer Units

DSM is considering strategic options—including divestment—of its polymer intermediates business, which manufactures composite resins, caprolactam, and acrylonitrile. The unit has annual sales of about $1.9 billion. The move follows pressure from the activist hedge fund Third Point, which has taken a stake in DSM and wants to see the firm broken up. Third Point is similarly targeting Dow Chemical. The pretax profits of the polymer intermediates business fell $6 million, to $29 million, for the third quarter of 2014.
