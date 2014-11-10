Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Human Norovirus Hitches Ride On B Cells

Scientists find the virus responsible for intestinal illness needs bacteria to infect human host

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
November 10, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Protien Data Bank
Human norovirus (model at right) can now be cultured.
Human norovirus capsid.
Credit: Protien Data Bank
Human norovirus (model at right) can now be cultured.

Forty years after they identified the highly contagious intestinal pathogen norovirus, scientists now have finally learned how the virus infects its hosts and can culture it in the lab (Science 2014, DOI: 10.1126/science.1257147). This advance should greatly hasten the understanding of human norovirus’s workings and may lead to future treatment strategies. Stephanie M. Karst and Melissa K. Jones of the University of Florida and their colleagues hypothesize that the virus attaches itself to histoblood group antigens that dot the surface of the enteral bacteria Enterobacter cloacae. The bacteria cross the human intestinal membrane, taking the virus with them, where the virus can then infect underlying B cells. The group identified the phenomenon when they were able to culture human norovirus present in fecal matter from an infected person—which also contained bacteria—in B cells. Attempts to grow pure virus extracted from the samples failed. This tagalong strategy has been recognized in other viruses, including polio, that also call on intestinal bacteria for help in infecting humans. In addition to facilitating norovirus study, the new work adds to the growing recognition of the importance of microbial communities, and their relationships with viruses, in human biology.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE