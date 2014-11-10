Vertellus In Better Shape With Pentagon

Privately owned specialty chemical firm Vertellus has acquired Pentagon Chemicals, a fine and specialty chemical manufacturer based in England. The deal adds to Vertellus’s manufacturing presence in agricultural and pharmaceutical chemicals, in particular, and is set to boost its annual sales, currently $600 million, by 13%. The deal provides Vertellus with a broad range of products including high-value reagents and maleic anhydride derivatives and capability in chemistries such as phosgenation, chlorination, Grignard reactions, and sodium dispersion. Pentagon was created in 2002 via a management buyout from Dow Chemical.
