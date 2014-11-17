Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

How Itching An Itch Makes It Itch Worse

Studies in mice indicate that scratching triggers the brain to release serotonin, which in turn intensifies the itch

by Lauren K. Wolf
November 17, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Thinking of scratching that itch? Think again. A team of researchers led by Zhou-Feng Chen of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has determined that scratching causes the brain to release serotonin, which in turn prods nerve cells in the spinal cord to amplify the itch sensation (Neuron 2014, DOI: 10.1016/j.neuron.2014.10.003). The researchers hope that therapeutically interrupting the itch-scratch cycle in the spinal cord might one day bring relief to patients suffering from chronic itching. “People would rather suffer a little pain than itch,” Chen says, explaining that the mild pain signal a scratch sends to the brain overrides itch. The problem is that the brain tries to dampen this pain by releasing serotonin. After eight years of study, Chen’s team demonstrated that serotonin not only dampens pain, it also increases itch. In one experiment, the researchers used a group of mice lacking serotonin receptors in their spinal cords. When injected with the itch-inducing compound chloroquine, these rodents scratched far less than their normal counterparts. Other experiments unveiled that serotonin-amplified itch occurs following the coactivation of two nerve cell receptors in the spine—the serotonin receptor 5-HT1A and the itch-related receptor GRPR—although how they interact remains unknown.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE