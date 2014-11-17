Perstorp Steps Up Biopolymers R&D

Swedish chemical firm Perstorp says it is making a “substantial” investment to expand R&D relating to its Capa brand of polycaprolactone compostable polymers. The firm has set up a pilot plant in England and is due to open a new lab in Sweden in January 2015. Capa can be blended with biobased polymers such as polylactic acid, polyhydroxyalkanoates, and starch to improve toughness and flexibility, Perstorp claims. Global biopolymer demand will increase by more than 20% per year for the foreseeable future, the firm says.
