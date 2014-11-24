BP Spends On PTA In U.S., Belgium

BP plans to invest more than $200 million to upgrade purified terephthalic acid (PTA) plants at Cooper River, S.C., and in Geel, Belgium. BP says the project will make the facilities among the most efficient of their kind in the world. By applying its latest technology, the firm expects to improve feedstock and energy efficiency, thereby cutting fixed costs and greenhouse gas emissions. BP expects to complete its upgrade of one plant at Cooper River and two in Geel by the end of 2016.
