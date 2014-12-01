Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Senators Urge EPA To Protect Bees

by Britt E. Erickson
December 1, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and nine other senators are urging EPA to act quickly to address the risks of neonicotinoid pesticides on honeybees and other pollinators. In a Nov. 21 letter to EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy, the lawmakers raise concerns about sublethal effects of the pesticides on bees, including impacts on navigation, behavior, reproduction, and disease resistance. The lawmakers also ask EPA to address potential effects of neonicotinoids on the broader environment, particularly endangered species, and human health. Pollinators play a critical role in food production and contribute $24 billion a year to the U.S. economy, the senators claim. The lawmakers are concerned because beekeepers have been reporting abnormally high losses of honeybees since 2006. Neonicotinoid pesticides are one of many factors that have been implicated in the decline of bees. The senators are asking EPA to provide information on how it is complying with its responsibilities under the federal pesticide law with respect to neonicotinoids. They are also questioning how EPA is complying with a recent presidential memorandum aimed at protecting pollinators.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Groups seek end to organophosphate pesticides
US Congress probes industry influence on chemical approvals
Glyphosate debate heats up in the EU

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE