AkzoNobel Turns To Sugar Beets

AkzoNobel, the Dutch paints and chemicals firm, has joined in a consortium investigating the possibility of producing chemicals from beet-derived sugar in the Netherlands. Financial services firm Deloitte has been tasked with evaluating the viability of several business cases for commercial production in the Delfzijl chemical cluster on the northern coast. A recent report by Deloitte identifies the Netherlands as a low-cost producer of sugar.
