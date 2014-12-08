Bayer Touts Life Sciences R&D

Bayer says it plans to “sharpen its focus” on innovation in life sciences. The firm spent a total of $4.4 billion on R&D in 2013, equivalent to 7.9% of sales, and expects to spend about the same amount in 2014. Bayer HealthCare accounts for 70% of R&D spending in life sciences with Bayer CropScience taking up the remainder. The firm has 13,000 staff involved in life sciences R&D, of which 61% are in health care and 39% are in crop science. In 2013, the life sciences businesses applied for 500 patents.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter