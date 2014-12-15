FDA Reaffirms Bisphenol A Safety

Current levels of bisphenol A (BPA) in food are safe, concludes a four-year review by the Food & Drug Administration. BPA is used to make polycarbonate beverage containers and food can liners. Small amounts of the estrogenic chemical can migrate out of such packaging into food, but the levels are not high enough to be of concern, FDA says. The agency examined BPA in food packaging in 2008 and at that time also came to the conclusion that it is safe. But FDA’s science advisory board raised concerns about whether the most recent scientific studies had been considered in the 2008 review. FDA’s latest review did not find any information to prompt the agency to revise its safety assessment of BPA in food packaging.
