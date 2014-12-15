U.K. Academics Get Drug Firm Compounds

Seven major pharmaceutical companies have given a total of 68 shelved compounds to academic researchers as part of a deal brokered by the U.K.’s Medical Research Council. U.K. scientists can apply for MRC funding to use the compounds in medical studies. The compounds were developed for treating diseases including cancer, narcolepsy, and diabetes but were rejected, often for lack of effectiveness. The seven companies are AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen, Eli Lilly & Co., Pfizer, Takeda, and UCB. MRC hopes to add more compounds as its scheme progresses.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter