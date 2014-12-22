Technip Buys Zimmer For Polymer Know-how

The French engineering and construction firm Technip has agreed to acquire Zimmer, a Frankfurt-based polymer technology provider, from Air Liquide. Zimmer’s portfolio includes processes for making polyester and nylon. Zimmer brings a team of about 40 engineers, researchers, and project managers as well as R&D facilities. Zimmer’s “polymer technology portfolio and the team’s 60 years of experience in the industry will reinforce our focus on technology,” says Stan Knez, senior vice president for Technip Stone & Webster Process Technology.
